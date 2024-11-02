Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) arrives before game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is almost always the biggest star in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever’s flamethrower broke all sorts of records in her rookie season in route to winning the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award and making first-team All-WNBA.

However, for one night there was someone in the city who could rival her celebrity. Pop sensation Taylor Swift was in Indianapolis for a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, Clark refused to let Swift take her city without a fight.

Clark was spotted at the concert trading Taylor’s famous friendship bracelets with fans at the stadium. A photo of Clark in the act was shared on Twitter and started making the rounds among swifties.

🚨Caitlin Clark trading friendship bracelets with fans at tonight’s show!! pic.twitter.com/RmHF9x6jwS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the heartwarming moment on social media.

“Caitlin Clark is a rock star!” one fan said on Twitter.

“It’s great about Caitlinn that she connects so well with her fans,” one fan added.

“Caitlin Clark trading friendship bracelets with fans is such a sweet gesture! It’s moments like these that really show her connection with her supporters,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I hope that girl frames Caitlin’s bracelet,” one person said of the person who traded bracelets with Clark.

It’s awesome that Clark is so connected with her fans, hopefully she got enough good karma to be able to meet Swift after the show.