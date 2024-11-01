Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, is an icon and role model to young girls and women all over the country. She serves as the perfect image of a wife in a happy home.

Still, she revealed that everything is perfect all the time in her high-profile marriage. She recently revealed an especially troubling time she and Patrick had to go through.

“With Bronze, I was doing early introduction,” Brittany divulged, according to

“I was trying out different things with Bronze, and it was our first day with nuts, and it’s just, like, a little packet of powder that you add to his bottle.

“And so he took his bottle, and then within 30 or so minutes, he became very irritable, very fussy. I took his diaper off, and it was just hives and welts everywhere.

“It started the panic inside of me.

“That’s when we rushed to the emergency room. Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable was probably one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Luckily Bronze is okay today, and soon to be a big brother as Brittany is expecting her third child. Still, the scary incident drove fans to react online.

“So many allergies with the kids these days. Why is this happening?” one person wanted to know.

“Oh my gosh, can you believe it? Poor little Bronze had hives everywhere! That must’ve been so scary for Patrick and Brittany! ER visits are the worst. Hope he’s feeling better now!” one person added.

“All of us Allergy Mommas hear you loud and clear: be confident, carry auto-injectors (Auvi-Q is our favorite) and don’t be afraid to use it, if needed!” one person added.

It’s great that everything worked out, but it just goes to show that even celebrities have real-world problems.

[Page Six]