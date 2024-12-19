Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of what they hope is their third consecutive Super Bowl run. The Chiefs dynasty also has its share of celebrities off of the field.

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce is in arguably the biggest relationship in the country right now, as he’s been dating global pop-music sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now, and he isn’t the only one in a high-profile relationship.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, has become a celebrity in her own right, with fans eagerly anticipating her gameday outfits and controversial political opinions.

However, fans have noticed that Taylor and Brittany aren’t spending as much time together when attending Chiefs games in the past, and it has led to increased speculation that there may be a feud of some sort between the women.

This speculation was taken to new heights after they supported different sides of the presidential ticket, with the Mahomes family supporting Donald Trump and Swift publically endorsing Taylor Swift.

However, Brittany recently made it clear exactly where the two stand.

She recently attended a party that Swift hosted themed after her recently concluded Era’s Tour, and posted pictures from the event on Instagram with the caption: “My people.”

It’s good to see that the pair are on good terms despite their distance and political differences.

