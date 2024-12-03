Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t lose much these days, whether that’s on or off the field.

The Chiefs are 11-1 and in first place in the AFC as they look to secure the number one overall seed and the first-round bye that comes along with it. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also celebrating things at home.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child and shared photos online of her baby bump.

Brittany Mahomes baby bump ❤️💛 (IG/brittanylynne) pic.twitter.com/9Sb4IQZA3K — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 3, 2024

Fans were stunned by how good Brittany looked while pregnant.

“Wow you just keep getting more gorgeous each year,” one fan said in the comment section of Brittany’s Instagram post.

“Truly so beautiful inside and out. Prettiest mama,” one fan added.

“These are GORGEOUS!! I’m rooting for Pearl,” one fan added.

“I’m a Buffalo Bills fan. Love Josh Allen. I have a lot of respect for the Chiefs. I instantly became a fan of Britney’s knowing she was a little bit of a Trump fan,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why post those pics anyway? Crazy !! But of course she’s obsessed with herself. Arrogance is not pretty,” added a fan who isn’t quite as supportive of most people.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brittany and Patrick can cap what’s guaranteed to be a happy year for the family with another Super Bowl championship.