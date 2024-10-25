Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No team in sports has more high-profile relationships than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, there’s pop megastar Taylor Swift and tight end Travis Kelce. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have reached celebrity status as well.

That’s what made it such a big deal when Taylor and Brittany found themselves on opposite ends of the political aisle ahead of November’s election. Brittany was personally thanked by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, while Taylor made a lengthy endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Now Brittany is sending messages online about their political divide, and safe to say she’s keeping it real.

On her Instagram story, Brittany posted the following: “Jesus didn’t have to agree with people to be kind to them.”

This clearly comes in the wake of the two affirming their friendship publicly multiple times after speculation that their differing political beliefs drove a wedge between the pair.

That’s not the only relevant context of the post either. There’s been speculation that the Mahomes family wants Taylor and Travis to serve as the godparents to the child they’re expecting, per the US Sun.

It’s clear that Brittany and Swift are the examples we should all look to follow in these times of division.

