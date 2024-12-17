Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have two of the league’s biggest stars, both on and off the field, in Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Kelce’s significant other, global pop sensation Taylor Swift is a star in her own right, and Mahomes’ wife Brittany is a bit of an icon herself these days.

Brittany was even thanked directly by President-elect Donald Trump for her support while he was on the campaign trail.

Fans look forward to seeing what Brittany wears on gameday and that was no different for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs in the Cleveland Browns. Brittany made the trip to Ohio to support her husband, but her outfit was almost a disaster, according to People Magazine.

The founder of New York-based creative studio Lefty’s Right Mind, Danielle Becker, spoke to People about a massive problem she faced with the coat Brittany wore to the game.

Mahomes wore a custom Prada coat with the Chiefs’ watermark on the back, but the issue came with the time Becker had to pull off the look.

“It started as a no-rush project, but once Brittany fell in love with the mood board I had designed, it became all hands on deck,” Becker said to People. “I had just 48 hours to ideate, design, execute and ship in time for Sunday’s game.

“The concept came together within one hour — between an Uber ride and a train into the city. I went for a classic varsity jacket style but with a tonal holiday aesthetic. By the time I reached Grand Central, the design was finalized and off to the embroiderer.”

Brittany Mahomes' custom Prada coat for Sunday's Chiefs-Browns game (via People, Brittany Mahomes/IG, Danielle Becker) pic.twitter.com/YTjRnWJUcb — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) December 17, 2024

Luckily everything came together and time and Mahomes was good to go in time for the game.

