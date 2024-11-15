Jan 6, 2019; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Anne Hathaway arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was almost on the wrong end of disaster during what was supposed to just be a fun night out.

Hathaway attended Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls. Things took a turn when Knick forward OG Anunoby went diving for a loose ball.

Hathaway had courtside seats and Anunoby nearly flattened her. Luckily, he was able to halt his momentum just enough to prevent a disaster, instead, he just flipped over Hathaway’s food.

Thanks to a video Hathaway shared on social media, we now have her take on the close call, and it’s a surprising one.

“I almost got crashed into last night! I always wanted that to happen. Thanks OG!” Hathaway said in the video.

Anne Hathaway after Knicks game: “ I almost got crashed into last night! I always wanted that to happen. Thanks OG!” OG Anunoby: “you’re welcome” pic.twitter.com/HNoDr4o2TE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the surprise on social media.

“OG, this is where you get her number. If this is not a signal from Anne Hathaway I don’t know what is,” one fan said on Twitter.

“OG didn’t even have to get that close. He flopped to get closer to her,” one fan said added.

“Man hit those DMs immediately Lmaoo,” one fan told Anunoby.

It’ll be interesting to see if a romance between the two actually comes from this.