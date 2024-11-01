Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in the basketball world. With that level of stardom comes a level of celebrity that’s almost impossible to be prepared for at such a young age.

Knowing what it’s like to be thrust into the spotlight and the dangers that come with the territory, Reese tried to forewarn another up-and-coming young athlete on a recent episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast.

Kiyan Anthony, a heralded basketball recruit and the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, was a guest on the podcast and Reese made sure to warn him about predatory women trying to trap young athletes.

“When you go to the league.. even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women. One slip up—you be seeing these stories? Don’t do it. You’re 17. It’s the women that’s a lot older than you that you got to worry about,” Reese told Anthony, as seen in a clip of the podcast shared on Twitter.

Angel Reese gives Kiyan Anthony advice on dealing with women as a young athlete: “When you go to the league.. even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women. One slip up—you be seeing these stories? Don’t do it. You’re 17. It’s the women that’s a lot older… pic.twitter.com/jotiLE2w0b — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) October 31, 2024

Fans reacted to Reese’s warning on social media.

“I feel like lala been telling him this since he was 6 ‘you see how yo daddy be getting caught up on these hoes?? Wont be you!!’ one fan said on Twitter, taking note that Anthony’s mother may have already warned him.

“Angel is definitelyyyy a big sister. She gave him great advice,” one fan said.

“Thank God she’s his mentor and not Shaq,” one fan added.

“He ain’t gone listen,” one fan added.

“Man She got that boy by 5yrs she ain’t even experience life yet lol,” one fan added.

“She talking about Draya and the woman from love n hiphop,” one fan added.

It’s great to see Reese looking out for the next generation of athletes, hopefully, others are heeding her advice.