Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA star Angel Reese recently finished her first season for the Chicago Sky and in her newfound free time, Reese has been hosting her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, where she discusses everything from basketball to pop culture with her guests.

Reese’s latest guest is sure to garner an audience. In her latest episode, Reese sat down with Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is now dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Reese made one comment in the episode that can easily be seen as a dig at Swift, and it has left Swift’s fans steaming. “I loved you guys together,” Reese told her guest about Nicole’s relationship with Kelce, with no consideration whatsoever for how a statement like this could impact Swift.

Kayla Nicole tells Angel Reese that her and Travis Kelce mutually respect each other but there isn’t room for acknowledgement due to Taylor Swift. Via @angelreeseshow pic.twitter.com/Z2NuUkfVVO — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 11, 2024

The comment made shockwaves online.

“What a weird & disrespectful thing to say considering they’ve been over for almost 3 years now & the guy is currently in a very public relationship. Angel Reese clearly wants the swifties smoke. She’s a [expletive] weirdo for this,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is why this weird podcast era everyone is in needs to END. Too many people buy a mic and camera and think what they have to say matters more than it does,” a fan added.

“She squeezed all the drama she could out of CC and now she’s moving up,’ another fan said.

“Let’s face it, Angel Reese does not like successful white women,” someone else wrote.

Fans are outraged over the shot Reese has taken at Swift. It’ll be interesting to see if the WNBA star apologizes.