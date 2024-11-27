Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

We’re in an election year, and while we have a new(ish) president-elect, that won’t stop the political talk from taking place at Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this is a huge chunk of the conversation during the gathering.

What else could you talk about during this time? Well, the possibilities are endless. I have some ideas, but I also called (searched) for help.

Sports

This one is easy in this case. Not necessarily because of the site this is on, but if you pop that football game on the television screen, a lot of people will instantly get distracted.

And you get to watch guys eat a turkey after all is said and done.

Eggs

I know. This one was weird. According to Goodwin University, a topic to talk to your family members about during any type of family dinner is how you like your eggs prepared.

Another question was what was a strange thing you believed as a child, and I think having someone chime in to tell a story about the time you thought your name changed with each birthday you had would be funny.

That’s a more personal story.

Remember the kids

There will typically be kids present if you don’t have a designated kids table, and those subjects could be fun. Right?

I don’t really know what kids talk about these days, but the superpower question is always a hit.

Love life

I hate this subject, but hey — at least we’re avoiding the election. I still have no idea when I’m getting married, and I can’t give you a ballpark.

Artificial Intelligence

An AI robot confirmed they weren’t going to take over the planet, so I’m not paranoid writing this right now.

“By focusing on empathy and social engagement we aim to develop robots that enhance human life while upholding ethical integrity,” robot Sophia told the Daily Star.

It’s a truly fascinating thing. Is AI coming for our jobs? Can ChatGPT really assist us in things bigger than just a diet and exercise regime?

Well, according to a small study, it can.

At Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Dr. Adam Rodman thought ChatGPT could assist doctors in diagnosing an illness.

From The New York Times and the report:

The chatbot, from the company OpenAI, scored an average of 90 percent when diagnosing a medical condition from a case report and explaining its reasoning. Doctors randomly assigned to use the chatbot got an average score of 76 percent. Those randomly assigned not to use it had an average score of 74 percent.

Crazy, right? Talk amongst yourselves.

Just be careful; if you start talking about Elon Musk, it’s a slippery slope.