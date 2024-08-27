LGBTQ Rainbow Pride Flag

An Australian women’s soccer club that includes several transgender players absolutely dominated its women’s league this season, capping off an unbeaten season with a championship this week.

According to a report from Fox News Flying Bats FC – an LGBTQ-friendly team that reportedly features as many as five transgender women on the roster – won the championship in the North West Sydney’s Women’s Premier League this week, West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC by a score of 5-4 to claim the title.

Fox News reports that the team won all of its matches during the season and scored a massive total of 65 goals while only allowing four goals on defense.

Needless to say, this victory sparked outrage among some.

Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division. Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/UaBTGVyRwx — Lucy Zelić (@LucyZelic) August 25, 2024

“Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division. Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care,” Australian journalist Lucy Zelic said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Zelic was not the only one to express this outrage, either.

Imagine hatewatching like Div 6 amateur football lmao https://t.co/C7zVTXUNIv — Allan 🇦🇺 (@AllanRileyy) August 25, 2024

Can we bring light to this and push for a repeal of the trans inclusion travesty NOW please

Women literally have NOWHERE ELSE to compete – Men DO.#savewomenssports#SaveWomensSpaces https://t.co/IrQR2qgJFC — VelodyQC (@velodyofficial) August 25, 2024

Trans women will be crowned champions in the women’s premier league division. They were threatened with expulsion from the league if they refused to play or forfeited against this team of entitled mediocre men 😡 https://t.co/ijmzHzTrIL — Proud Adult Human Female 💜🤍💚 (@ProudAHF) August 25, 2024

Another case of this hardly ever happens. https://t.co/TLjIsNvIFp — Iron_chet (@Iron_chet) August 25, 2024

Thanks for keeping on this Lucy. It’s utterly ridiculous, but after the Giggle/Tickle verdict it’s going to be a tough road to turn this all around. — Colin Wight (@colwight) August 25, 2024

It's at the high end of ridiculous, Lucy. Thank you for all you do to protect women's sports. — ScomoCchio 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ScomoCchio) August 25, 2024

This is not the first time the team has sparked outrage, either. Flying Bats FC also made headlines earlier this season as well when it won the preseason Beryl Ackroyd Cup and was given a $1,000 prize as a result of the championship.

