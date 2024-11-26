Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now. Swift can often be seen at Kelce’s games, cheering on her boyfriend from a suite with friends and family.

Fans were puzzled that something was amiss between the couple when Swift elected not to attend the Chiefs’ showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Now, there’s some insight into why Swift did not show up.

Swift has elected not to attend Chiefs away games this season due to security concerns, according to Yahoo.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so often that they feel comfortable and at ease. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” an insider shared, per Yahoo.

While fans are always excited to see Swift and her outfits when she attends Chiefs games, it’s hard to be mad at Swift for her decision.

Even in Kansas City, there have been some serious breaches of security for Swift this year. Travis Kelce’s home was broken into earlier this year during a Chiefs game, forcing Swift and Kelce to stay at a hotel rather than return to Kelce’s mansion.

Even amid the security concerns, Swift has been a regular at Chiefs home games this season.

The Chiefs’ next game is at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, so there is a good chance fans will get to see Swift in action again soon.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Yahoo]