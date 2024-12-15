SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

United States President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to return to the Oval Office in January following his victory in the November election. This comes after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

After Trump’s defeat in 2020, the infamous January 6th incident took place, with many of Trump’s supporters storming the nation’s capital. Now more details about the incident have emerged, and one prominent sports media figure is talking about what transpired.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke about a report that the FBI had 26 informants on the ground on January 6th.

“Here we are yet again finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claims…I’m really, really sick and tired of…finding something else that the Democrats have lied about.”

Stephen A. Smith on the news that the FBI had 26 informants on the ground on J6: “Here we are yet again finding even more evidence to Donald Trump's claims…I'm really, really sick and tired of…finding something else that the Democrats have lied about”pic.twitter.com/ipPNLdgT4U — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 15, 2024

Fans reacted to Smith’s statement on social media.

“The way things have played out, I have yet to see the Democrats proved truthful of ANYTHING!! Plus, Nathan Wade just came out with a bombshell today too, showing Democrats were not truthful,” one person said on social media.

“Just wait until the evidence comes out about the 2020 election being stolen. The trifecta of Trump victories will red pill him for sure,” another person added.

“How is it wrong to have 26 informants on the ground on J6? That is called intel gathering. I would be disappointed if they didn’t have them. Informants break specific laws at the control of their handler. It is called going undercover,” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what else comes out about the January 6th incident.