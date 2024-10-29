Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits idle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers star Jonathon Feliciano is of Puerto Rican descent, so it’s only natural he’d have strong feelings after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Oddly, Feliciano appears to think Hinchcliffe’s joke is acceptable.

“The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about (Tony Hinchcliffe’s) joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda. Tony’s joke was so soft compared to his usual material,” the 49er tweeted on Monday.

The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about @TonyHinchcliffe joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda. Tony’s joke was so soft compared to his usual material https://t.co/C5hHuXfHTl — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) October 28, 2024

Fans reacted to Feliciano’s shocking response on social media.

“He called PR a floating pile of garbage and said black people carve watermelons instead of pumpkins and we’re supposed to just laugh huh? Letting these folks get too comfortable,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Just because the joke is “tamer” doesn’t mean it’s ok. There is no agenda. There is simply right and wrong, and it was wrong,” one fan added.

“So since his racism was “tamer” than usual. its okay? Strange take,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Notice he didn’t joke about white people. He is a racist,” one fan added.

“They shouldnt have even had him at the rally,” one fan added.

“Maybe if his stuff is so hard and edgelord it isn’t good for a political rally?! Wow who ever heard about using different material for different audiences,” one fan added.

“It’s not a comedy special or stand up show. It was a campaign event where the audience feeds into those comments,” one fan added.

It’s a strange response from Feliciano, but maybe he’s just joking himself.