President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to return to the Oval Office in January after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. However, that isn’t stopping him from sending messages to the country as if he has already assumed office.

Trump took to social media to share a video of him and his wife, Melania.

“During the sacred season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history,” Trump said in the video.

“More than 2,000 years ago, God sent his only begotten Son to be with us. An angel announced the birth of our Lord and Savior to humble shepherds. They said, ‘I bring you good news that’ll cause great joy for all of the people.

“Today in the city of David a savior has been born to you. He is the Messiah, the Lord. You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.’ At Christmas, we thank god for sending us his Son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world.”

Trump finished with: “In this holy season, we thank God for his infinite love and pray the light of his glory will forever shine on this land.”

❄️Merry Christmas

People reacted to the message on social media.

“I wonder what Melania’s Memoir Part II will be in 2029. She has a unique position to see history unfold over the next 4 years,” one person wrote on Twitter

“Jesus entered creation as a human being in the darkness of the womb as a single cell zygote. And this man and his wife advocate for murdering such humans in the womb as common sense concessions. Spare me,” one person added.

“Not a single smile from either of them. The most miserable couple in the world – about the make America the most miserable place in the world,” added another person.

It’ll be interesting to see if people warm up to Trump after he’s in office.