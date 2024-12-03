Syndication: USA TODAY

President-elect Donald Trump has taken the sports world by storm after winning the November Presidential election. A viral recreation of Trump’s “Donald Dance” has been performed by American athletes all over the globe.

Still, as much as Trump loves sports, his first and foremost priority is his job as President of the United States. As a part of that job, Trump has hinted at putting tariffs in place against certain countries.

Trump recently had dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the tariffs came up. According to FOX News, Trump had a brutal message concerning the tariffs when the topic was broached.

“When Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would ‘kill’ the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100B a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state & Trudeau could become its governor.”

SAVAGE @REALDONALDTRUMP 👀 “When Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would 'kill' the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100B a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state &… pic.twitter.com/iigZa71MlV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2024

Fans reacted to Trump’s message on social media.

“THE BOSS is back!! I love President Trump’s response to the Prime Minister of Canada!!” one person said on Twitter.

“We are going to annex Canada bros. Day of the rake is coming,” one person added.

“If this actually happened, this is a master class in how you start a negotiation,” one person added.

“Stable genius…the unquestioned political negotiations GOAT!” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the tariff situation unfolds.