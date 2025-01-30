Mark Peterson/Pool via USA TODAY

America experienced its largest airline tragedy since 9/11 on Wednesday night. An army helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane over Washington D.C., causing an explosion and sending the plane plunging into the Potomac River.

The army helicopter had three soldiers aboard, while the American Airlines craft carried 60 passengers and four crew members, per ESPN. The passengers aboard the plane were figure skaters, their coaches, and their families.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement in the wake of the tragedy.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.”

President Trump has also weighed in on the tragedy, and he is raising questions about why the helicopter didn’t avoid the plane.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn,” Trump asked on his Truth Social.

“Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

People reacted to Trump’s post on social media.

“President Trump is spot on with this analysis! It’s clear as day that better air traffic control and pilot responsibility could have prevented this tragedy. This situation screams for leadership that demands accountability and ensures safety – exactly what Trump provides!” one person wrote online.

“It most certainly was human failure, or intention. Looked avoidable on video. Don’t forget we want transparency. No more hiding things from the people!” one person added.

“Clear night… not enough particulates or fog to make the landing lights appear like a beam when approaching from perpendicular direction. We are seeing the event head on so we see the lights. Also, the helicopter was advised of the traffic and acknowledged traffic in sight,” someone else added.

Hopefully, investigations will paint a clear picture of what happened, and the families involved are given as much time as they need to mourn.