Over the weekend, legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker made a surprise appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Georgia where he expressed his support for Trump in Tuesday’s election against Kamala Harris. And Trump reciprocated by making a rather insane promise to Walker.

At the rally, Herschel Walker implored voters to cast their vote for Donald Trump in the election against Kamala Harris.

“Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

Walker cited his longtime relationship and friendship with Trump going back to the 1980s when Trump was the owner of the New Jersey Generals, the USFL team where Walker began his professional football career.

“I can tell you 40 years ago — President Trump hasn’t changed. He still loves his family, loves his country, and we’re still friends,” Walker said.

“Our founding fathers risked everything when they stood up to the king, and men and women in our military sacrificed their life to help protect what our founding fathers gave us,” Walker told the cheering crowd of supporters. “And you know Donald Trump is cut from the same cloth. He has sacrificed a lot for this country, and in so many ways. And it really disgusts me when I hear them insult him with all these names.”

“Donald Trump is not just my friend, he’s your friend, and it is time for us to step up to the plate. It is not time for us to sit on the sideline anymore,” Walker said.

Trump clearly appreciated the support and made an absolutely insane promise to Walker, claiming that he would put the legendary running back in charge of a hypothetical missile defense shield if he is elected president.

Trump: We will build a missile defense shield.. We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker pic.twitter.com/ZN0yHTGf2M — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2024

“We will build a missile defense shield, all built in the USA, wrapped around our country to defend ourselves and our country,” Trump said. “We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker.”

Needless to say, this is absolutely insane considering Walker is completely unqualified to do anything related to missile defense, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This campaign could not be going any worse,” one person responded on X.

“I confess I did not know that Hershel Walker was an aerospace engineer!” another person added.

“Who had Herschel Walker running NORAD on their Trump bingo card? Truly amazing,” another person said.

“Great! With Herschel in charge of it, the missile shield will be made of either Lincoln Logs or Legos,” someone else added.

“This should make everyone vote against him. This 1 statement, on top of everything else. Hershel Walker should be nowhere near anything that has any power,” another person said.

“He’s got to be trolling at this point,” someone else said.

Trump and Kamala Harris are in a virtual deadlock in the polls heading into Tuesday’s election.

