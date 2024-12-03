Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the Oval Office in January. While most of Trump’s supporters consider him to be a loyal guy, one NFL insider is reporting that he is moving on from his working relationship with an old friend of his.

“President-elect Trump has named businessman Warren A. Stephens as Ambassador to the U.K., a position previously held by Jets owner Woody Johnson during Trump’s previous administration. Rumors have circulated about Johnson potentially joining Trump again, which could result in his brother Christopher assuming day-to-day operations as the team’s owner,” Ari Meirov reported on Monday.

fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Welp. Guess the Jets are still gonna suck,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is why the Jets suck,” added another fan.

“He saw what’s going on with the Jets and said ‘I want no part of that’, another person said.

“The team going to be Bad for the years to come,” one fan added.

“Woody literally can’t win anything,” another fan added.

“Even Trump knew this would blow up if Johnson got within six feet of it,” another fan added.

While this is a brutal look for Johsnon, it’s not entirely out of the question that Trump will find a different role for him.