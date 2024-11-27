Sarah Yenesel/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump has taken over the sports world as his viral “Donald Dance” celebrations make waves all over the country. United States soccer star Christian Pulisic even celebrated with a dance after scoring a goal in an international league.

Still, as big a sports fan as Trump is, his first and foremost priorities are his duties as President of the United States. First, Trump had to defeat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

While Trump ended up winning the election in a landslide, things seemed fairly close going in. Had Trump lost, many in his circle would have been prepared to put the onus of the loss on tech billionaire Elon Musk, according to Rolling Stone.

“What a loser,” a source said of Musk to Rolling Stone.

“Donald Trump was right to call Elon a ‘[expletive] artist’ … A tenth-grader could have run a better [operation] in the swing states.”

Now, that Trump emerged from the election victorious, his inner circle seems to be stuck with who someone else in the circle called a “very strange man.”

Still, reports are continuing to emerge that those around Trump are becoming more and more frustrated with Musk’s antics, which could spell very bad things for Musk’s future with the Trump team.

Donald Trump is never one to back down, so if he was ready to torch Musk had the election gone awry, there’s no reason he won’t be willing to if Musk continues to overreach.

