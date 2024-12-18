John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Several U.S. sports leagues feature Canadian teams, with the NBA and MLB each hosting one, while MLS and the NHL include multiple franchises based in Canada. The United States and Canada share a long history of peaceful collaboration and a strong partnership between the two sovereign nations that has gone on for decades.

However, if Donald Trump gets his way, the United States and Canada will no longer be two separate countries.

According to a recent Fox News report, Donald Trump recently suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, with Trudeau serving as its governor.





The suggestion seemed almost too insane to be believable at the time, but Trump has since confirmed that he does indeed think that the United States should annex Canada.

In 3:30 a.m. a post on his Truth Social – the social network he helped launch after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2020 – Trump publicly confirmed his desire to add Canada to the United States as the 51st state.

Trump went as far as to suggest that “many Canadians” actually want Canada to be a part of the United States, too.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Obviously, this is extremely unlikely and it’s not something Trump would have the authority to do by himself, but he has confirmed that it is one of his desires.

Trump will take over as President of the United States in January.

We’ll have to see whether or not Trump continues to insist upon this plan throughout his presidency.

[Republicans Against Trump]