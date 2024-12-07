Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

President-elect Donald Trump has the sports world under his thumb at the moment. Athletes all over the country are recreating his viral “Donald Dance” after big plays.

However, this year hasn’t been all peaches and cream for Trump.

While on the campaign trail, Trump survived two separate attempts on his life. A hearing was held on Thursday concerning the attempts, and it took a turn for the worse, according to FOX News.

“At the Trump assassination hearing, chaos erupts after Rep. Pat Fallon asks Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about his appearing as a dignitary, rather than for security at a 9/11 memorial event,” reported journalist Tom Elliot along with a video of the incident.

At the Trump assassination hearing, chaos erupts after Rep. Pat Fallon asks Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about his appearing as a dignitary, rather than for security at a 9/11 memorial event pic.twitter.com/52EX8C46I5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted on social media.

“It’s pretty clear they don’t like answering questions. They challenge the very notion that their actions and motivations can even be questioned. If he had confidence in his actions, he could have stood on solid ground of his conduct…but chooses not to. What does that tell you?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is wild. I was thinking he might go Andrew Jackson on Pat Fallon! This is starting to get like Congress in the 1800s,” another person added.

“I dunno, if you react in an incendiary manner, to a question, by invoking outrage that has nothing to do with the hearing in question…that kinda seems like a delay and eat time tactic to me. That and the preening about having been a ‘public servant’. Gimme a break,” one person added.

“This issue has nothing to do with 9/11. It has to do with Rowe’s poor judgement in deviating from standard procedure in an act of self-promotion. He does not have the judgement or character to lead the Secret Service. Send him to Alaska, where he can investigate counterfeiting or something,” another person added.

“THANK GOD Rowe will be out of a job on Jan. 20,” added another person.

“Classic diversionary tactic. Don’t look at the guilty guy sitting here, (insert hyperbole) look at something else!” one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if this leads to a long-standing feud between the two