Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seemed all but assured to defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 General Election.

But thanks to concerns about Biden’s age, many raised by the Trump campaign itself, the president stepped aside in the 2024 presidential race and the Democratic Party quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since that switch, many observers are questioning Trump’s strategy and if he had any plans to defeat anyone that wasn’t President Biden.

“The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been. His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign,” former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah Griffin told The Washington Post.

“From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo.”

The Washington Post spoke to several current Trump aides, on a condition of anonymity, that revealed the former president spends his days “getting angry and then just golfing all day and stewing.”

Trump was a renowned golfer before, during and after his presidency. He owns one of the most diverse golf real estate portfolios in the world and spends much of his time playing on courses he owns.

