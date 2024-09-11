Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark has come under some scrutiny in the past for not taking a large enough stance about social issues in the public eye, but she’s pulled back the curtain in a major way on where he head is at in regards to the November presidential election.

After the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, megastar Taylor Swift shared an Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift says in the post.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

The post is now approaching 9 million likes, and an eagle-eyed twitter user noted that Caitlin Clark was one of them.

Caitlin Clark liked Taylor Swift’s instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris for president. pic.twitter.com/Mtq25MzRRi — correlation (@nosyone4) September 11, 2024

Other users on the platform voiced their reactions to the news.

Republican here (not a Trumper), and I don't care at all. I assume most 22 yo women aren't down with Trump. We lose either way in this election. I just want a better economy, man! — CaitlinClarkKent (@cckent22) September 11, 2024

Oh so she is online & sees things. Good to know. Hope someone asks her a DIRECT question about the events that unfolded today. The face of the league usually speaks on matters that impact the league. W/the players union issuing a statement, it would be good to get her thoughts. https://t.co/32ePR21f4v — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) September 11, 2024

But her haters said she was MAGA https://t.co/8Q8tI8cMwB — Anthony Raia (@anthonyraia_) September 11, 2024

anyone who’s actually a fan of her is in NO WAY surprised by this information https://t.co/cdAM5gOY90 — Tommy (@jmcthrill) September 11, 2024

3 straight player of the weeks and beating the Republican allegations we are so up https://t.co/1Pmt7q57cs — Dylan (@dccb31) September 11, 2024

While it’s far from an official endorsement from Clark, it’s not hard to connect the dots on who she wants to be the next president.