Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, and it sounds like he will be joined by Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre.

The Donald Trump campaign announced on Friday evening that Brett Favre will join Trump at the campaign rally that takes place less than a week ahead of the Nov. 5 election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally is set to take place at the Resch Center in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with Trump’s remarks set to begin at 6 p.m. Favre is expected to address the crowd as well, as a guest speaker.

Favre has certainly not been shy in addressing his support for Trump in the past.

During an interview with Jason Whitlock in 2023, Brett Favre called Trump a “non-political president” and made it clear that he felt the country was “in a better place” while he was president

“I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him,” Favre said back in 2023.

“Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of ’em. We’re all flawed. But, I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.”

Favre said that Trump stood out from any other president.

“Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — you name it,” he added. “I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

In recent years, Favre has been at the center of a major Mississippi scandal in which the state’s poorest residents were defrauded after millions of dollars of welfare funds were misallocated.

Favre is currently facing an investigation as part of a civil case brought by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

However, Favre has continually denied all wrongdoing and has not yet been charged criminally.

We’ll have to see what Favre says to the crowd.

