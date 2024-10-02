Syndication: Wicked Local

Transgender women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming has helped the San Jose State women’s volleyball team put up an undefeated record so far this season, but one of their opponents refused to play against her.

Over the weekend, the Boise State Broncos women’s volleyball team refused to play in its Sept. 28 match against San Jose State.

Because of the refusal to play, the Broncos forfeited the game.

“Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force,” Boise State said in a statement announcing its decision to forfeit.

While Boise State did not officially announce that Fleming was the reason why the team refused to play the game, it’s clear that was the reason.

The move was even commended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

“I applaud Boise State for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports,” Little said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

San Jose State is set to play their match against Colorado State as scheduled on Thursday night.

