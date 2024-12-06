Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Vice President Kamala Harris lost the November Presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, but she did whatever she thought might secure the victory. Unfortunately for Harris, there were reports that some of her moves were brutally miscalculated.

Harris made a guest appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, who rose to prominence through the giant Sports Media company “Barstool Sports.” There were reports that Harris’s campaign spent $100,000 on the set the interview was conducted in.

In a guest appearance of her own, Cooper recently had a shocking reaction to the reports, stating that they were almost certainly false.

NEW: "Call Her Daddy" podcast host mocks Kamala Harris campaign for building a FAKE SET that costed $100,000 for her appearance on the show. "My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures… I don't know how [the spent] that."pic.twitter.com/UboTwBbWSG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“She never said anything about this during the election. She waited until after when it was safe to call out Kamala Harris after she did a softball propaganda interview for her,” one fan said who clearly didn’t watch the interview added.

“It’s called money laundering. The Biden and Kamala speciality. They’re criminals. It’s simple,” said another fan who didn’t understand what Cooper was saying.

“She is an idiot…..she doesn’t understand the question, can’t answer in a coherent statement, and immediately drifts into nervous vocal fry,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kamala tries to run again in 2028.