By Kevin Harrish on

A competitor in the 2024 Summer Olympics has tragically passed away at just 33 years old after a senseless act of violence.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a marathon runner for Uganda who competed in the Paris Olympics this summer, was assaulted by her boyfriend in Kenya over the weekend. According to a report from The Guardian, she was set on fire by her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, after a disagreement.

Cheptegei suffered serious burns all over her body and passed, the Uganda Athletics Federation announced on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace,” the Uganda Athletics Federation said in a statement.

Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympics Committee commented on the tragedy as well.

“We have learned of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure.”

It’s a tragic loss after a senseless act of violence.

