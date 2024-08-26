Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson knows that he will not be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, but he still went out and gave his best effort in the team’s final preseason game. And he explained why after the game.

With Zach Wilson third on the depth chart in Denver, there was some thought that Wilson could be on the move yet again if the Broncos decide not to include him on the 53-man roster. But Wilson wasn’t thinking that way while he was playing. He just wanted to compete and perform his best.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily thinking like that,” Wilson said. “You know, every time you touch the field, no matter who is watching, you want to put your absolute best on the field, and that’s for every guy in the locker room, whether it’s for this team or other teams. You don’t want to go out there and not. Like how can you be a true competitor in this league if you’re not going out there and not trying to do that?

“I’m extremely proud of all of those guys, understanding it’s the last opportunity that we’ll have this entire group together, and everyone really putting their best out there.”

Wilson had a strong preseason, finishing 28-of-44 through the air for 397 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 21 yards with a touchdown.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for him.

[Pro Football Talk]