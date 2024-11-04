Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce made the round on the internet this weekend after he got into an altercation of sorts with a fan while attending a college football game.

An unruly fan approached Kelce spewing hate speech about Kelce’s brother Travis, and Kelce responded in turn, using a homophobic slur himself as he confronted the provocateur. Now that he has had time to calm down, Kelce knows his response was wrong.”

“In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate. … I fell short this week,” Kelce said during the pregame show for Monday Night Football.

Jason Kelce addressed the Penn State phone-smashing incident at the start of ESPN's pregame show tonight and apologized: "In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate. … I fell short this week" pic.twitter.com/884LtqvFzX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2024

Fans reacted to the apology on social media.

“Agreed, fell short. Should’ve punched him into 2025,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Good for Jason, even though 99.9% of people are on his side lol,” one fan added.

“He’s got nothing to apologize for here,” one fan added.

“Jason Kelce having to apologize for what he did is insane,” one fan added.

“Play dumb games win stupid prizes he’s got nothing to be sorry for,” one fan added.

“You stood on business for family Kelce everyone is on your side,” one fan added.

While Kelce shouldn’t have used the word he did, the apology is shocking considering he was defending people he cares about and didn’t physically harm anyone.