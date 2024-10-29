Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Anthony Richardson era in Indianapolis has seemingly come to an end.

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from the young gunslinger, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“A QB change for the Colts: Indianapolis is benching former first-round pick Anthony Richardson and turning to veteran Joe Flacco, sources tell (Jeremy Fowler) and me. Coaches met this morning and made the seismic organizational decision to change QBs,” tweeted NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“This could backfire,” one fan said on Twitter.

“so now the last 5 years the colts did absolutely nothing. no development, no chance at developing for the future. just constant mediocracy with no offseason moves. fire everybody. WE KNEW WHAT WE WERE GETTING WITH AR. he is a project qb that needs reps. we arent a win now team,” one fan added.

“So what do the colts do to prepare for the future? we are going ~.500 again with no development and a 40 year old qb who wont be on the team next year. how does chris ballard still have a job. why havent we progressed at all in half a decade?” he continued.

“They’re a better team now,” another person added.

Even with Richardson’s struggles, it’s a shocking move. Richardson joins Bryce Young as the second first-round quarterback from last season’s draft class who has lost his starting job this season.