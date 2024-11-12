Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be sidelined for at least the next several weeks due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it sounds like the team is looking to strengthen its depth at the quarterback position.

As reported by Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys are moving to sign veteran quarterback Will Grier to serve as their third quarterback behind Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

“QB Will Grier is coming back to the #Cowboys. He will be added to the practice squad this week,” Scruggs shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Grier has a history with the Cowboys, having been with the team from 2021 to 2022 before being released during the 2023 preseason following the trade for Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers.

In his final preseason game with the Cowboys in 2023, Grier had a dominant showing as he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for two more touchdowns.

Grier does not have any experience playing in the NFL during the regular season, but his signing still led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“I like Will Grier but this season has been… something,” one fan wrote on X.

“He was so much fun to watch in preseason it’d be cool to see him get a shot,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Not an impossibility: Would love to see Will suit up for Dallas in Charlotte next month,” someone else wrote.

“Please start him,” a fan pleaded.

“Play my guy Will the rest of the way. I’m dead serious. You can actually accomplish something with the development of your back up going forward. Lance and Rush won’t be here next year,” another fan added.

“Start Will Grier now! He better than all of em!” another person wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not Grier will get a chance to play for the team this season.

[Newy Scruggs]