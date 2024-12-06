Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t expect the efforts of the Washington Commanders to move stadiums to go quietly.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Maryland Senators don’t plan to concede the land the Commanders want to pursue without a fight. The delegation intends to oppose the Commanders’ plans to return to Washington, D.C., on the old RFK Stadium land plot.

Pro Football Talk wrote, “The senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, “want assurances that Prince George’s County will be ‘fairly treated’ if the NFL team does leave.” They have proposed a deal that would send one of Washington’s two Air National Guard fighter squadrons to Maryland.”

The Commanders moved from RFK Stadium to FedEx Field, now Northwest Stadium, in Landover, Maryland, in September 1997. So, the team has not played in Washington, D.C., in nearly thirty years.

Fans of many teams, not just the Commanders, have not favored Northwest Stadium. Between the horrid field conditions and less-than-stellar makeup and design for fans, it’s regarded as one of the worst NFL stadiums.

The new ownership’s intention to move the team from Landover to D.C. isn’t too surprising. If nothing else, a change of scenery would help the team in its constant rebrand efforts between deplorable ownership and its previously racist team nickname.

But not quite yet.

Time will tell to see what becomes of all this. A new destination for the Commanders does appear likely.

