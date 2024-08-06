Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After using the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings clearly have high hopes for the former Michigan quarterback.

But when it comes to McCarthy’s development, the Vikings are playing it slow, with the team listing veteran Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback for its preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

While the depth chart is technically “unofficial,” all indications have been that the Vikings’ starting quarterback job is Darnold’s to lose. Still, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell has played the situation close the vest and even went as far as to state that the quarterback battle has been relatively “even” to this point in training camp last week.

“As far as that depth chart in that room, I think it’s clear and obvious — like you guys do; you make the commitment to come out every day — you see it’s pretty darn even between Sam and J.J.,” O’Connell said, according to Vikings Territory. “And in many cases, J.J. getting a couple more [reps] with our ability to add some developmental stuff for the guys down the line.”

While that may be the case, Darnold being listed as the starter for the team’s preseason opener would seemingly indicate he has the inside track for the job. But if the 2018 first-round pick doesn’t perform well, he could soon find himself backing up McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff championship last season.

[Vikings Territory]