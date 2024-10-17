Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is taking some serious heat.
Hunt’s family has made a massive donation to an anti-abortion group and fans are not having it. Unity Hunt, the business that controls the assets of the Hunt family, including the Chiefs, donated $300,000 to the Leadership for America PAC, according to the Missouri Independent.
Before the donation, the PAC only had $31,159 on hand.
The PAC is running ads across the state opposing the right to legally seek a safe abortion, which will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot in Missouri.
Predictably, fans online were not happy about the news.
“The (Chiefs) have to be the most anti-women sports franchise in America,” one user said on Twitter.
“A wealthy Nepo baby supporting right wing BS and disinformation? Loving tax cuts? What a surprise. Last I heard he doesn’t even live in Missouri. I still love the team itself. Good luck, Lamar, but I’d say keep your abortion business in Texas,” said another.
“Not Clark Hunt funding anti-abortion ads on KC radio,” a fan added.
“Very surprising and disappointing. Do the Hunts not believe that women watch football?” one fan wanted to know.
“We should all boycott the chiefs,” said another.
This is a surprising move, considering the most notable Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift, made a lengthy endorsement of Kamala Harris because women’s rights are so important to her.
The Chiefs have not officially commented on the donation.