Going into their Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has some incredibly bold praise for former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley. And let’s just say Huntley didn’t exactly live up to Hill’s expectations.

Before the game, Hill was interviewed about the team’s quarterback situation, sharing his opinion that Huntley is “special” and that it is going to be a “fun” game.

“He’s special man,” said Hill of Huntley. “He’s been in situations like this. Even when he played in Baltimore. Came in and played some big games. Won some games. The good news about it is, we’ve got another Pro Bowl quarterback, man. That’s the least of my worries man. Not a whole lot of coaching involved. He already knows, just put the ball in whoever’s hands because we got a lot of playmakers on this team. Strike up the band, it’s gonna be fun tonight.”

Unfortunately, things would not go as smoothly for Huntley as Hill made it sound like they would. In the game, Huntley was only able to throw for 96 passing yards. Individually, Hill was held to just 24 receiving yards and was seen acting quite angry on the sidelines about it.

TYREEK HILL IS PISSED OFF WITH THE #DOLPHINS… HE CONTINUES TO SCREAM & YELL 👀👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/Uucl9rDWHD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 1, 2024

The Titans would go on to cruise to a rather dominant 31-12 victory. And fans did not forget about the very clearly misguided confidence from Hill in his new quarterback, roasting him on social media after the fact.

fast forward: it is indeed not fun tonight — Jimmy Swagger (@BucknastyJCM) October 1, 2024

But it was not fun tonight…. — Big News Sports (@BSports25825) October 1, 2024

This did not age well 😂 — Wil Lohr (@Wil_Lohr) October 1, 2024

To be fair to Huntley, he didn’t exactly have all that much time to prepare for this matchup, as he was just recently brought in and largely doesn’t know the system.

But regardless, it wasn’t quite the special night that Hill had predicted. And now, the Dolphins will again need to go back to the drawing board and look for answers without Tua Tagovailoa as their starter.

