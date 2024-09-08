Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins kicked off their 2024 season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was a lot of positive momentum heading into the season, with a deal first getting done for star QB Tua Tagovailoa, and recently for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Unfortunately, the Dolphins hit a bump in the road as they began.

Just hours before kickoff, the engine of the Dolphins’ high-powered offense was seen in handcuffs outside of their stadium. Per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving and the situation escalated from there.

“I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police. After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was de-escalated,” Darlington said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Eyewitnesses shared photos of the account on social media.

Hill was released in time to be available for the game, but it’ll be interesting to see if this results in Hill receiving further consequences and missing game action. The Dolphins are in win-now mode and can’t afford to be without such a critical piece of their offense.

