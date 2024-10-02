Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been the subject of some trade speculation this week with rumors that he could be going back to Kansas City to rejoin the Chiefs by way of a trade. But it sounds like he wants to stay in Miami.

During an interview on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill made his decision on the matter pretty clear when he was asked about possibly going back to Kansas City.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said according to Pro Football Talk.

“We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it. We’ve got a great situation here. My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man. Obviously, my parents always taught me control the controllables. I only can control so much. With that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens.”

“Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here. I love the guys,” he concluded

This comes after Hill looked visibly frustrated on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Hill skipped his media responsibilities after the game, but he said during his Tuesday press conference that he was not frustrated but was simply motivating his teammates.

We’ll have to see how this situation continues to play out.

[Pro Football Talk]