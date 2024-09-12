Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s season-opening showdown with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had a costly fumble near the goalline that cost his team a scoring opportunity. But it sounds like quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expecting him to bounce back.

Trevor Lawrence has been teammates with Travis Etienne for every season going back to the beginning of their college careers together, so he knows his running back better than most.

During a press conference this week, Lawrence made it clear that he still has a lot of confidence in his teammate despite the costly mistake.

“I mean, he’s just the same guy every day,” Lawrence said according to Pro Football Talk. “He doesn’t get too high or too low. That’s something I love about him.

“I think he’s going to respond great. He always has. Like you said, shoot, we’ve played together for, this is Year 7, I guess? Year 7 together. So, of course, with both of us, we’ve seen each other both have some plays that we want back. I think we both have a lot of confidence in one another to bounce back and you know what you’re going to get out of him. So, yeah, I’m excited for him.”

We’ll have to see how Etienne bounces back this week. But it’s clear that Lawrence is expecting big things from him.

