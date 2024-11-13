Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a disappointing season, and now they’ll have to try and turn it around without the face of their franchise, according to one NFL insider.

“Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that QB Trevor Lawrence is out again this week, as Mac Jones will get another opportunity to start vs. the (Lions),” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Yeah at this point I’m not expecting Trevor Lawrence back this season… 1) Why? They’re 2-8 with a top 5 pick looming 2) Although on his non throwing shoulder, it’s pretty evident that surgery is needed at some point. Might as well repair the shoulder now & have plenty of time to recover for next season,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Kerby Joseph 2 INT game incoming,” one fan added.

“Trevor Lawrence is out until Doug Pederson is fired,” one fan added.

“Can you just win one game and let the Giants get the #1 pick, please?” one Giants fan pleaded.

“Lions put up over 40 and just trash the Jags this weekend,” one fan speculated.

“Methinks Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson have already had their final game together,” another person guessed.

“Trevor is making it a point he WILL NOT play for Doug another snap!! I’m with you Trevor,” one fan said.

It’s obvious the Jaguars are in need of a major cultural reset. It’ll interesting to see how the franchise goes about it.