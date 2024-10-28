Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to salvage their season, but there’s a lot of work to be done, both on and off the field.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs was involved got into an altercation with a media member after his effort was called into question on a tackle attempt.

“That’s what you took from that?” Diggs said to the reporter. “Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.”

“Talk about deez nuts,” Diggs said as he walked away.

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDdVjdz69 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 28, 2024

It’s a brutal look for Diggs and the Cowboys, who are sitting at 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Fans reacted to the incident online.

“Passion on social media, but where’s that fire on the field?” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“Lolllll. Diggs is weak minded.. Phone in hand ready to deliver those DMs!” one fan added.

“Diggs coming off very sassy/diva-ish right here,” one fan added.

“Trevon has character issues and this video makes it clear. Reporter did a great job here,” one fan added.

“Ain’t had an interception since week 1, Trevon just mad somebody called him out for being trash,” one fan added.

“Yeah this team is done for. see yall in 15 years. i’m gonna enjoy basketball til then,” another person said.

The Cowboys are in need of a major culture reset, but with Jerry Jones at the helm, it’s hard to believe the circus will ever end.