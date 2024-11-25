Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been dominant this season despite decreased production from its two biggest stars.

Both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have struggled to consistently maintain the level of production that fans have become accustomed to over the years. In Kelce’s case, there is extra reason for concern.

“In his age-35 season, Travis Kelce is on pace to play a higher percentage of snaps than he did in the 2021–23 seasons,” revealed one statistics deep diver on Twitter.

While this is concerning because it means that Kelce is struggling to match his old production in light of increased opportunity, it also means that there is extra wear and tear on his body at what is an advanced age relative to the rest of the league, which could expedite the end to his career.

Fans reacted to the doubly troubling news on social media.

“How many seasons does he have left? I don’t ask this to be snarky.. I’m just thinking the time is drawing uncomfortably closer & closer. In most of my 2025 mock draft sims I go DL or CB in the first but yesterday.. I couldn’t help consider Warren, TE from Penn St! Is it time?” one fan wondered on Twitter.

“Do you think that’s because of the Rice/Hollywood injuries or the Wiley/Fortson injuries more?” one fan wondered.

“Than what’s up with the low targets?” one fan needed to know.

“And, at 57 snaps per game he is on pace for 976 snaps which would be the second highest total of his career,” one fan added.

“Surprising but I think has something to do with every game being one possession more than anything else IMO,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what this ends up meaning for Kelce. Another concern with the high snap count is that fatigue increases the potential of a player sustaining an injury.

Hopefully, the Chiefs can find a way to lighten Kelce’s workload down the home stretch of the season.