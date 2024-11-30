Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may have earned victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night, but fans were not at all happy about his antics after the game.

Following the conclusion of an NFL game, players from both teams typically meet on the field to shake hands and exchange pleasantries after a hard-fought matchup. But Travis Kelce clearly had no interest in doing that.

As soon as time expired in the game, Kelce immediately left the field and headed back to the Kansas City locker room without shaking hands with any of his opponents.

Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone. pic.twitter.com/kD8aC8jaum — The Homelander (@HomelanderNot7) November 30, 2024

Needless to say, this move sparked outrage amongst NFL fans who thought this was quite a classless display.

“Travis Kelce showed no class after Chiefs-Raiders. Was already back in the tunnel as time expired and didn’t shake hands with anyone,” a fan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce showing such class leaving the field without shaking hands after a win,” someone else added.

“Travis Kelce continues to put the (expletive) in class. Didn’t shake hands after the game. Straight to the locker room. Probably went to get friendship bracelets for the refs. Just retire already loser,” another fan wrote.

“Travis Kelce left FAST. His chemistry with Mahomes seems so off. I’m not sure what’s up this season,” another fan added.

“I don’t know why everyone scared to talk about Travis Kelce. He’s such a little girl. He’s not even shaking hands after winning a football game,” someone else said.

“Travis Kelce not shaking hands is on brand for his petty (expletive),” another fan added.

Clearly, fans seem to think this was a disrespectful move from the star tight end.