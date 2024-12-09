Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Throughout his 12 seasons in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the most consistent and dominant tight ends in the history of the league.

But it sounds like it’s nearing time for the Chiefs to consider his replacement.

Travis Kelce is currently in the midst of the worst and least productive season of his career since he became a full-time starter back in 2014.

That drastic dropoff in production coupled with the fact that Kelce is set to become a free agent in 2026 has one NFL expert expecting the Chiefs to look for Kelce’s replacement in the NFL Draft.

NFL expert Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports expects the Chiefs to make a significant move toward replacing Travis Kelce in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Easterling predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would select Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. with the No. 31 overall pick.

“It’s time for the Chiefs to start planning for life after Travis Kelce, who will turn 36 next October,” Easterling wrote this week.

“One of the best kept secrets in this year’s class, Fannin is putting up ridiculous numbers this season, and his athleticism and versatility would make him the ideal understudy for Kelce. Giving Patrick Mahomes another explosive weapon at tight end would be a huge win.”

Obviously, Kelce has given no indication that he plans to retire immediately, but it’s pretty clear that he is toward the end of his career.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs do bring in his potential replacement.

[Athlon Sports]