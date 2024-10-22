Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This week, Barstool Sports podcaster shared a rather unflattering story about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and it has some fans outraged.

During an episode of AUDIOCRAIC this week, Barstool Sports personality “Billy Football” claimed that Travis Kelce once tried to fight him in a bar after he criticized him during a podcast.

Back in 2023, Billy Football criticized Kelce to his face as he suggested that the tight end was not physical enough on the football field.

“I have been a bit of a critic, I’ll put that out there. Huge fan of your route running, still truth, I just think you could be a little more… you could end a couple of those and run someone over. Be a little more physical,” Billy Football told Kelce on a podcast podcast back in 2023, according to the Daily Mail. “Crafty, (but) I think you could run someone over. I think it’s because you can, but you don’t.”

Kelce publicly agreed with Billy Football, telling him “what you’re saying isn’t wrong” during the interview. But it seems he was actually pretty upset by the criticism.

Billy Football revealed recently that Kelce actually approached him at a bar later and threatened to fight him as a result of the criticism.

“He was in the bar and he was like ‘Yo, dude, I can’t believe you think I’m a [freaking] [expletive], [forget] you,” Billy Football claimed.

Billy Football said he thought Kelce was going to punch him, and he was already prepared to take legal action.

“I’m just standing right next to him, it’s one of those keyboard warrior moments like ‘Yep,'” he said. “If he had tried to clock me, I already had this thought – I wouldn’t have tried to sue.”

This is obviously a bad look for Kelce, and it sparked outrage among fans.

“We all saw him on national television when he shoved and screamed at his aging coach. He’s a drunk and a bully,” a fan wrote in the comments of the Daily Mail article.

“Kelce is an arrogant, immature drunk. I have no idea what Taylor sees,” another person wrote.

“Why would Travis Kelce hurt his good reputation with this loser?” one fan wrote.

“Travis has a very cocky attitude now. his fame has gone right to his head. he looks even dumber now with his new look,” another person added.

“Taylor swift deserves better than him. he’s a big punk. if he doesn’t get his way he lashes out,” another fan said.

“He’s just showing off,” another fan said of Kelce.

Clearly, people were not too happy with this story.

