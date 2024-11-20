Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills this week. But Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seems to think that if the two teams met again in the playoffs, it would go differently.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce got pretty candid about the loss on Sunday.

“Sometimes you just need that smack in the face… to lock in and know it’s an ‘any-given-Sunday’ type league,” Kelce said on the podcast according to The Daily Mail.

Kelce went on to suggest that despite the loss, he thinks his team actually has the better players.

“I’m not saying that (the Bills) was just any other team. But I do believe we have better players and if we get another shot at that team, I’d definitely get excited about it,” Kelce said.

Kelce did not play particularly well in the loss to the Bills as he managed just two catches for eight yards – one of the worst receiving games of his entire NFL career.

He made it very clear that he and the team are going to work to improve.

“I don’t give a [expletive] how your body is feeling, I don’t give a [expletive] where your mentality is off the field,” Kelce said on the podcast according to The Daily Mail.

“When you step into that building, we are here to figure [stuff] out. We are here to get better as football players for the football team.”

We’ll have to see how the Chiefs bounce back this week and whether or not they get another chance against the Carolina Panthers.

