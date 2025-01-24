Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, fans have questioned who will end up going to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. And on Thursday, a drastic change to the betting odds indicated who that player may be.

On Wednesday, Colorado Buffaloes dual-threat star Travis Hunter sat at 14-1 odds to go with the first overall pick. But on Thursday, those odds shot all the way to nearly even more.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, Hunter can be found at +140 odds to go to the Titans. This means that if you placed $10 on Hunter to go first overall, you would win $14.

Naturally, this dramatic shift led to plenty of reactions from fans of Hunter.

“Best choice,” wrote one fan on X.

Best choice — brandstradamus (@brandstradamus) January 23, 2025

“Trav is indeed a generational talent. They better not kill his love of both sides of the ball,” wrote another fan.

Trav and Snead on the outside a nice 1, 2 👀. Trav and Ridley nice too. Trav is indeed generational talent. They better not kill his love of both sides of the ball. https://t.co/CfUCZ8ZYPI — Cam (@iCam03) January 23, 2025

Rarely will you see these kinds of drastic shifts in the betting market in just the span of 24 hours. Obviously, this begs the question as to what had changed in that amount of time.

Well, the Tennessee Titans recently hinted at what they may do with their first overall pick. And it sure sounds like Hunter will at least be in consideration.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker outlined that the organization “won’t pass on a generational talent”.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” said Brinker, which was transcribed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a post on X.

Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker at today’s press conference to introduce new GM Mike Borgonzi: “We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2025

When you consider this comment from Brinker, it sounds like Hunter could be the logical pick for the Titans.

While the organization has an obvious need at quarterback that may be more pressing than a wide receiver or cornerback, most concur that there aren’t exactly any generational talents in this year’s draft class.

There is still obviously plenty of time until the Titans have to turn in their card and decide who they will pick at No. 1. But at the moment, it seems like Hunter is the early frontrunner.