The Tennesee Titans have been dealing with a bit of a quarterback controversy this week.

In the Titans’ last game, a 31-12 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins that earned the Titans their first win of the season, young quarterback Will Levis went down with a shoulder injury. Veteran Mason Rudolph stepped up in his place and performed admirably to get the Titans their first victory.

Many expected the team to roll with Rudolph moving forward after his performance against Miami, and according to Pro Football Talk, we have our answer on the Titans’ plan at the position moving forward.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan held a press conference on Friday where he announced the starter. Tennesee is rolling with Will Levis.

The injury came right before the Titans’ entered the bye week, and the week off has given the young quarterback extra time to heal and get game-ready.

Still, Rudolph has had problems this season with turning the ball over, and the team’s only win came at the hands of Rudolph. If Levis continues to struggle it’s hard to imagine he’ll be afforded a very long leash.

Teams like to let their young quarterbacks learn on the job, but eventually, they have to prioritize winning.

It’ll be interesting to see how Sundayt’s game against the Indianapolis Colts unfolds.

