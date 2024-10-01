Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are sticking with Will Levis as their starting quarterback.

During Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury and left the game during the first quarter.

With Levis sidelined, the Titans turned to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph who led the team to their first win of the season with a 31-12 victory over the Dolphins.

But that doesn’t mean the Dolphins have a quarterback controversy on their hands.

After the game, head coach Brian Callahan announced that Will Levis would remain the team’s starting quarterback when he returns from injury even despite the way that Rudolph played in his place on Monday night.

“He’s our starter when he’s healthy and we’re ready to roll with him,” Callahan said according to Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean.

Callahan said that Levis injured his shoulder “pretty significantly” and that he “didn’t want to expose him to any further risk” by putting him back on the field.

Rudolph joined the team this offseason after taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback late in the 2023 season and even helping propel them into the playoffs.

However, it sounds like he’s not going to get the chance to be a starter for the Titans.

[Pro Football Talk]