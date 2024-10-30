Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2024 NFL season excepting to compete for AFC championships and Super Bowls. Instead, the Bengals are 3-5, third in the AFC North, and looking like they’ll miss the playoff altogether.

One contributing factor to the Bengals’ massive struggles this season has been the absence of star wide receiver Tee Higgins for multiple games. Unfortunately for anyone hoping Higgins will be available to help Cincinnati turn its season around, Higgins didn’t practice on Wednesday.

After the news broke, one Twitter user put into perspective just how unavailable Higgins has been for the Bengals throughout his career.

“If Tee Higgins doesn’t suit up Sunday, he will drop to playing 65% of available snaps in his career since being drafted in 2020.

“He’s now missed multiple games for: – Hamstring (several times) – Shoulder – Ankle (x2) – Concussion – Ribs – Quad,” Tweeted Andrew Russell.

Fans reacted to the jaw-dropping statistics that revealed just how unavailable Higgins always seems to be.

“If Tee doesn’t suit up Sunday, start checking out offers. Somebodys gotta be desperate,” said one fan on Twitter who is about ready to move on.

“Doesn’t it go something like the best ability is availability?” one fan added.

“They should trade Tee now and hope some team is desperate for a number 1 receiver and overpay and help the Bengals in next year’s draft,” one fan added.

“I’ve said since before this year, Tee misses too many games a year to be paid 25-30M a year. At least by the Bengals. They obviously need to spend that $30M on the defense to try and stop someone in 2025,” another person said.

“How can you demand a multimillion dollar contract when you are injured and miss several games per season?” one fan wanted to know.

It’s been an unfortunate career for Higgins thus far. Hopefully, should the Bengals decide to move on, a change of scenery grants him a better bill of health.